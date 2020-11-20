Andrew Giuliani, the son of Rudy Giuliani and a special assistant to President Donald Trump, tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus],” Andrew Giuliani announced via Twitter on Friday. “I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing.”

Reporters immediately noted that Andrew Giuliani attended his father’s press conference at the Republican National Committee building in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

Giuliani and other members of the president’s legal team spoke at the press conference for about 90 minutes about their challenge to the results of the 2020 presidential election.