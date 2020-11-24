Authorities busted an illegal gathering at a sex club in Astoria, Queens, over the weekend in response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) yellow zone coronavirus restrictions, which limit nonresidential gatherings to 25 people.

At least 80 people were inside the club shortly after midnight on Sunday, according to reports:

11/22/20 @ 0005 HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bottle/swingers club @ 40-19 20th Avenue, Queens (Yellow Zone): 80+ people, violation of emergency orders, no liquor license, warehousing liquor, 2 organizers, 1 patron charged with multiple misdemeanors. pic.twitter.com/2eTp9oM6V1 — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) November 22, 2020

According to the sheriff’s office, “deputy sheriffs also observed 3 couples engaged in sexual intercourse in one small room and the location did not have a liquor license or special permit from the NYS Liquor Authority to sell or store alcohol.”

The club is within a “yellow zone,” which is the least restrictive of the three zones. However, it limits gatherings to 25 people.

Authorities also broke up a group of 120 people partying in Manhattan:

11/22/20 @ 0215HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bottle club @ 260 West 36th Street, 3rd Floor, NY: 120+ people, violation of emergency orders, no liquor license, warehousing liquor, 5 organizers charged with multiple misdemeanors, Admin Code, Health Code & ABC Law offenses. pic.twitter.com/7ZtWDgrvjw — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) November 22, 2020

Over the weekend, Cuomo warned that certain areas of New York City could soon enter the most restrictive “red zone,” which closes nonessential businesses and prohibits both residential and nonresidential gatherings.

“Parts of Staten Island will go into an orange zone. Parts of Staten Island will go into red zone at the current rate,” he announced over the weekend. He furthered that warning this week.

“We have several communities across the state in the warning track to yellow zones or become red or orange zones this week and while a vaccine is expected to come in December or January, we cannot let our guard down,” he stated.