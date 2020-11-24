Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R), who will face Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) in the forthcoming January 5 runoff, donated all her fourth-quarter salary to ten charitable organizations, benefitting various programs and centers focused on assisting children, the homeless, and struggling families.

Loeffler made good on her pledge to donate her salary to charitable organizations, donating her fourth-quarter $38,000 salary to ten charities, giving $3,800 to each. This quarter, the senator gave to a variety of organizations that “are helping those in need across the state of Georgia.” These include a Christian adoption agency, a foster care center, a community home, and a women’s center, among others.

“Charitable organizations and nonprofits embody the best of Georgia and the best of America, and they play a critical role in fostering thriving communities across our state,” Loeffler said in a statement.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Democrat Raphael Warnock advanced to the Georgia Senate runoff election on Tuesday, according to projections. https://t.co/W9vQPxKgFp — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 4, 2020

“This quarter, I’m proud to donate my salary to 10 Georgia-based organizations that are on the frontlines lifting Georgians up and providing life-changing resources and support to so many,” she continued.

“As we enter the holiday season, it’s important to give thanks for the selfless sacrifices that so many across our state make for others, and I look forward to seeing all the great work these organizations will continue to do in the months and years to come,” she added.

Organizations include:

Bartow Family Resources, Cartersville, Georgia

Beacon of Hope, Johns Creek, Georgia

Catoosa County Stocking Full of Love, Ringgold, Georgia

Covenant Care Adoptions, Macon, Georgia

Dream Weavers Foster Care, Alpharetta, Georgia

Family Connection/Communities In Schools of Berrien County, Inc, Nashville, Georgia

Georgia Junior Livestock Foundation, Winder, Georgia

MUST Ministries, Marietta, Georgia

Obria Medical Clinic, Lawrenceville, Georgia

Stewart Community Home, Columbus, Georgia

Similarly, Loeffler donated her first, second, and third quarter salaries to charities and nonprofits, including but not limited to the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Foundation, Athens Pregnancy Center, Clinch Memorial Hospital, Georgia National Guard Family Support Foundation, Healing4Heroes, and the Boys & Girls Club of Lanier.

Loeffler’s opponent Rev. Warnock, a black theologian, is a controversial figure who has a well-documented history of radical views. Warnock has said that his approval of abortion is “consistent with my view as a Christian minister” and has called for the creation of a “militant church.”

Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democrat candidate for Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff race, said in a speech in 2016 that “America needs to repent for its worship of whiteness.” https://t.co/7trzeGqDK4 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 15, 2020

His mentor, Dr. James Cone, reportedly called for the “destruction of everything white.”

During last week’s appearance on America’s Newsroom, Loeffler warned that “so much is at stake” in these runoffs.

“We’re the firewall against socialism in this country,” Loeffler said, referring to Sen. David Perdue’s (R-GA) runoff against Jon Ossoff as well.

Republicans would no longer hold the majority in the Senate if both Loeffler and Perdue lose their respective runoffs.

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams announced that “more than 750,000 Georgians have requested their ballots” ahead of the January 5 runoff.