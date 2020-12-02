ATLANTA — The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) unveiled two ads on Wednesday, charging if Georgia Senate Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff were to win their Georgia Senate runoff elections, it would grant the far-left “unchecked power” to defund America’s law enforcement, grant amnesty to illegal aliens, and take over Americans’ health care.

“If you vote for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who are you really putting in power,” the narrator in the NRSC ad asked rhetorically. “Nancy Pelosi, AOC, and Bernie Sanders. The far left, with complete, unchecked power, to defund the police, give amnesty to illegals, let government take over your health care, and push massive tax hikes.”

🚨 New NRSC ad in Georgia A vote for @Ossoff and @ReverendWarnock is a vote for Nancy Pelosi, AOC, and Bernie Sanders' radical agenda. They're not fighting for Georgians. #GASen #gapol pic.twitter.com/BcvVmH9tpc — The Senate Majority (@NRSC) December 2, 2020

“Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock will stand with them, not Georgia,” the narrator added.

Ossoff and Warnock’s bid to unseat Sens. David Perdue (R-GA) and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) would grant Democrats significantly more control in Congress. If both conservatives were to lose their respective Senate runoffs in January, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), the likely vice president, would become the tie-breaking vote in Congress’ upper chamber.

This would give Democrats complete control of Congress.

The other NRSC ad exposes Ossoff and Warnock’s “radically dangerous” beliefs.

The narrator in the ad said Warnock supports cashless bail, which would put the “most violent back into our neighborhoods.”

WATCH: New ad in #GASen@Ossoff and @ReverendWarnock want to defund the police, kill Georgia jobs, and drastically raise taxes. Don't let them take control. #gapol pic.twitter.com/TTPx5Wikn1 — The Senate Majority (@NRSC) December 2, 2020

The NRSC said Ossoff praised Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) Green New Deal, which the narrator claimed would kill Georgia jobs and “astronomically raise Georgia taxes.”

“Our country as we know it is on the line in Georgia,” NRSC spokesperson Paige Lindgren said in a statement on Wednesday. “Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff support the most radical party leaders and agenda in American history. Georgians know what’s at stake in this election, and they will reject radically dangerous Warnock and Ossoff.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3