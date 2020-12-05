Congressman Buddy Carter (R-GA) joined SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday where he discussed the highly contentious Georgia Senate runoff elections set for January 5.

“Being in Washington, D.C. and seeing first hand exactly what these extremists, what these socialist Democrats are trying to do, leads one to believe that this is the most important election here in the state of Georgia that we’ve ever had.”

“We are the last line of defense against socialism in our country,” Carter added, noting some of the major issues Democrats are focused on. “I can assure you, what the Democrats want to do is they want to have Medicare for All, they want to have a one-payer system for healthcare, they want to make sure that the pass the Green New Deal, they want to take away your gun rights, they want to do all of these things.”

“Essentially, what they want to do is bring socialism to America,” Carter told host Matthew Boyle. “We are the last line of defense here in Georgia to stop that. You know, Chuck Schumer has said if we win Georgia, we change the world,. Well I say that the Republicans have to win Georgia in order to save the world.”

Carter also discussed Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), someone whom he believes is “generally regarded as the most liberal member of the United States Senate.” Carter used Harris as an example of what “we’ve got to stop here in the state of Georgia.”

“We’ve got to make sure that we get these two Senate seats,” Carter reiterated. “Our base is inspired and we’re getting the vote out. We understand the importance of this. We understand the relevance of this. We understand that we have got to save our country and that’s exactly what it boils down to.”

“Socialism is not going to come through the state of Georgia, I can assure you that,” he added.

Carter also issued a message for those who have suggested that supporters of President Donald Trump not participate in the Senate runoff election due to the allegations of voter fraud that occurred on Election Day in the state.

“That’s a point that all of us made at the rally yesterday and I’m sure a point that will be made tonight at the rally tonight in Valdosta with the president, and that is we have to get out and vote,” Carter said. “I am as upset as anyone. I’m mad as hell about what happened on November 3. I still feel like the president was robbed here, but we’ve got to learn from that.”

“We’ve got to continue to pursue it and I applaud the president for what he is doing,” he continued. “I applaud his team for what they’re doing in trying to make sure that this is right. Look, whether you’re a Republican, Democrat, or independent, you want fair, transparent, honest elections. This is not about a party. This is about America.”

The runoff elections between Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and her Democrat challenger Raphael Warnock, and another between Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and his Democrat opponent Jon Ossoff, are scheduled for January 5 in the Peach State.

To listen to Carter’s full interview with Breitbart News, click here.

