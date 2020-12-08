Incoming GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert: ‘Speak Loudly and Carry a Glock’

Newly elected Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) tweeted Tuesday that she has heard Teddy Roosevelt’s quote “Speak Softly and Carry a Big Stick,” but made clear she opts for “Speak Loudly and Carry a Glock.”

Boebert tweeted:

I’ve always heard to “speak softly and carry a big stick.” I prefer to speak loudly and carry a Glock. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 8, 2020

Boebert was elected on a pro-Second Amendment campaign during the November 3, 2020, elections, and over two weeks ago Breitbart News reported she had already asked U.S. Capitol Police about carrying a gun when she arrives in D.C.

The AP said there are “a number of lawmakers who carry firearms,” and cited a 1967 law saying Congressional members shall not be prohibited “from maintaining firearms within the confines of his office” or “from transporting within Capitol grounds firearms unloaded and securely wrapped.”

Boebert made national news in September 2019 when she showed up at a Robert “Beto” O’Rourke rally armed and told him he would not be taking her gun. Boebert said, “Gun-owning Americans who heard your speech and heard what you had to say regarding ‘Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15s and AK-47s’ — Well, I am here to say, ‘Hell no, you’re not.’”

