Homeowner Shoots and Kills Two Alleged Intruders, Wounds Two More

A homeowner in Lacombe, Louisiana, shot and killed two alleged intruders Tuesday morning and sent two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

KLFY reported sheriff’s deputies were called to the home just after 10 a.m. and found two suspects deceased on scene and two more wounded and in need of medical attention.

The homeowner indicated the four suspects allegedly “entered his home armed with guns.”

WVUE identified the deceased suspects as 25-year-old Renard Causey Jr. and 21-year-old Justin Hill.

WGNO quoted St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith saying, “While it is always tragic anytime there is a loss of life, I am pleased that due to the rapid response time of our deputies all parties that were involved in this isolated incident have been accounted for.”

The homeowner’s four-year-old daughter was struck by a bullet during the incident, but underwent surgery is expected to recover.

