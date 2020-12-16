WATCH: Ron Johnson Calls Out Democrats for Calling Hunter Biden Story ‘Russian Disinformation’

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) called out Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) and his fellow Democrats on Wednesday for falsely claiming in September that a report about the Biden family’s foreign business interests was “Russian disinformation.”

Johnson, who chairs the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, spoke during a hearing about election security. He responded to Sen. Peters, the committee’s ranking minority member, who accused Republicans of spreading disinformation about voter fraud.

After that comment, Johnson noted: “Senior Democrat leaders, including Ranking Member Peters, were involved in a process of creating a false intelligence product — it was supposedly classified — that they leaked to the media that accused Senator [Chuck] Grassley, the President pro tem of the Senate, and myself, of accepting and disseminating Russian disinformation.”

Johnson was referring to a report by Peters and the Democratic minority, which attempted to dismiss allegations in a report by Johnson and Grassley that documented the Biden family’s pattern of using Joe Biden’s political profile to enrich themselves.

Peters and the Democrats claimed, falsely: “The Chairmen’s Investigation is an Outcome of a Russian Disinformation Campaign.”

Johnson declared: “That’s where the disinformation is coming — that’s where the false information — the lies, the false allegations [are from].”

Peters objected, but Johnson was having none of it: “You lied repeatedly in the press that I was spreading Russian disinformation, and that was an outright lie, and I told you to stop lying, and you continue to do it.”

Johnson also called out the 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter suggesting that the Hunter Biden story in the New York Post — which indicated that Joe Biden had extensive knowledge of, and involvement in, his son’s foreign business affairs — was Russian disinformation.

After the election, Hunter Biden revealed that he was under federal investigation. The laptop, and the business relationships it documented, are central to that investigation.

