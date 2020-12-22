Nancy Pelosi Ready to Pull Trump out of the White House ‘By His Hair’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi voiced her frustration with President Donald Trump during meetings with her leadership team over the weekend.

“I’m counting down the hours ‘til he’s gone. I plan to pull him out of there by his hair, his little hands, and his feet,” Pelosi said, according to a Politico story published Tuesday.

Pelosi made her remarks as Democrats and Republicans negotiated a massive 5,593 $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief and government funding bill over the weekend.

President Trump and Pelosi have not spoken for over a year after she accused the president of having a “meltdown” during an October 2019 meeting at the White House, pointedly tore up his State of the Union Speech and tried to impeach the president.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) hinted at a plan Thursday to remove President Donald Trump from office using the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. https://t.co/vK2pntuSdB — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 8, 2020

In return, Trump frequently criticized Pelosi, calling her “crazy Nancy” and “nuts” and even “crazy as a bedbug.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin did most of the negotiating with House Democrat leaders as well as White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

“I am taking the high road,” Trump explained, when asked by reporters in September why he stopped talking to Pelosi to negotiate a coronavirus relief bill. “I’m taking the high road by not seeing them. That’s the high road.”