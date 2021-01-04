Kelly Loeffler will Object to Certifying Electoral College Results

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) will object to the presidential election results in at least one state when Congress convenes to certify the Electoral College in favor of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday.

“Elections are the bedrock of our democracy and the American people deserve to be 100% confident in our election systems and its outcomes. But right now, tens of millions of Americans have real concerns about the way in which the November Presidential election was conducted—and I share their concerns,” Loeffler said in a Monday statement first obtained by Fox News.

“The American people deserve a platform in Congress, permitted under the Constitution, to have election issues presented so that they can be addressed,” the Georgia Republican continued. “That’s why, on January 6th, I will vote to give President Trump and the American people the fair hearing they deserve and support the objection to the Electoral College certification process.”

The senator concluded her statement by saying: “We must restore trust, confidence and integrity in our election system.”

Loeffler is expected to challenge to the certification of Georgia’s election results and could oppose the certification of other states, one source told Fox News.

Loeffler’s announcement comes as she is set to face Democrat rival Raphael Warnock in Tuesday’s U.S. Senate runoff election. Fellow Georgia Republican Senator, David Perdue, will face off against Democrat opponent Jon Ossoff. The crucial races will decide whether the Republican Party or Democrat Party control Congress’s upper chamber.

Over the weekend, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) announced that he will lead a group of Republican senators in objecting to the election certification. Those joining Cruz include: Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Steve Daines (R-MT), John Kennedy (R-LA), Mike Braun (R-IN), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL).

Sen. Josh Hawley was the first Republican senator to announce his opposition to certifying the election results.

At least 140 House Republicans are also expected to object to certifying the election results as well.