Crowd Chants ‘Bulls**t’ After Donald Trump Alleges ‘Explosions of Bulls**t’ in PA-MI-GA Voting

Supporters of President Donald Trump chanted “bullshit,” echoing a line from his speech at a rally Wednesday contesting the results of the 2020 election.

The president recalled his big leads in important swing states on election night before more votes came in late for President-elect Joe Biden.

“We are leading Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, by hundreds of thousands of votes and then late in the evening or early in the morning, boom, these explosions of bullshit,” Trump said.

His comment sparked chants of “bullshit” and “stop the steal” from his supporters ahead of the Congressional certification of the votes from the electoral college.

Trump berated state and federal Republican leaders for refusing to fight the results of the election and urged his supporters to support their primary challengers in future elections.

“You have to get your people to fight and if they don’t fight we have to primary the hell out of the ones that don’t fight,” he said. “We’re going to let you know who they are.”

The president also expressed his frustration with his former Attorney General Bill Barr and Supreme Court justices for failing to stand up for the election challenge.

“I like Bill Barr, but he changed,” Trump said.

He blamed the media for running stories about Supreme Court justices and Barr as acting as “puppets” for him, alleging that his appointees acted timidly in response.

“They hate that, it’s not good on the social circuit,” he said, adding, “they could not give a damn.”

Trump said that he would join supporters walking to the Capitol building to cheer on the Republicans challenging the election.

“We want to go back and we want to get this right because we’re going to have somebody in there that should not be in there and our country will be destroyed and we’re not going to stand for that,” he said, alluding to Biden.

Trump ultimately placed most of the responsibility for challenging the election on Vice President Mike Pence, who is scheduled to oversee the electoral college certification by Congress.

“Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us and if he doesn’t that will be a sad day for our country, because you’re sworn to uphold our Constitution,” he said.