Protestors entered the United States Capitol building as the House and Senate are voting to certify the 2020 presidential election.

Following a “Save America” rally featuring President Trump, protestors marched from the White House Elipse in Washington, D.C. to the U.S. Capitol and breached security barriers. Footage from reporters inside the Capitol now shows that protestors have made their way into the building.

Protestors have entered the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/dzaDGn5MoC — Jazmine Ulloa (@jazmineulloa) January 6, 2021

BREAKING: revolution in process as Trump supporters break into the Capitol building, attacking police, breaking windows, and knocking down doors Full anarchy at this “mostly peaceful” demonstration DC The people have pushed through & are storming to main chambers pic.twitter.com/NW6VDDNBQw — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

Capitol is on lockdown as protesters storm front entrance of the Capitol. They are banging on the door. They have broken the glass window. pic.twitter.com/3B8BBTkYmk — Jazmine Ulloa (@jazmineulloa) January 6, 2021

The Capitol is literally being broken into. We’re under siege. pic.twitter.com/HW5bxbyr0h — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2021

Protesters have breached the Capitol. They’re outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/I021tKliUD — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Protesters have charged the Capitol and have surrounded the Senate chamber. They have asked us to stay inside. — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) January 6, 2021

BREAKING: revolution in process as Trump supporters break into the Capitol building, attacking police, breaking windows, and knocking down doors Full anarchy at this “mostly peaceful” demonstration DC The people have pushed through & are storming to main chambers pic.twitter.com/NW6VDDNBQw — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

Trump protesters just discharged a fire extinguisher outside Senate chamber. Many protesters are inside building, and most people are hiding from them pic.twitter.com/0y2sk8LHWd — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) January 6, 2021

The Capitol has gone on lockdown as a result of the protests.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.