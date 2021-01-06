Watch: Protesters Break Into U.S. Capitol Building amid Electoral College Vote

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A protester holds a Trump flag inside the US Capitol Building near the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican …
Win McNamee/Getty Images
John Binder

Protestors entered the United States Capitol building as the House and Senate are voting to certify the 2020 presidential election.

Following a “Save America” rally featuring President Trump, protestors marched from the White House Elipse in Washington, D.C. to the U.S. Capitol and breached security barriers. Footage from reporters inside the Capitol now shows that protestors have made their way into the building.

The Capitol has gone on lockdown as a result of the protests.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder

