Mike Pence Opposes Invoking 25th Amendment to Remove Trump

US Vice President Mike Pence speaks with US President Donald Trump at a rally to officially launch the Trump 2020 campaign, at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on June 18, 2019. - Trump kicks off his reelection campaign at what promised to be a rollicking evening rally in Orlando. …
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
Joshua Caplan

Vice President Mike Pence is against invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump as calls grow to oust the president in the wake of Trump supporters rioting in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, advisors to the vice president told Business Insider on Thursday.

