Giant tech conglomerates and multinational corporations are lining up as donors to fund President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration this month.

Biden, who enjoyed a constant flow of campaign donations last year from some of the largest corporations in the United States, is getting a boost from corporate America for his upcoming inauguration.

A list of donors for the Biden Inaugural Committee reveals that tech conglomerates such as Google, Microsoft, and Qualcomm, as well as multinational telecommunication corporations such as Verizon and Comcast, are donating over $200 to the committee. The exact amount of donors does not have to be disclosed for 90 days.

Also on the donor list is Boeing, one of the federal government’s most lucrative military contractors, which has recently been embroiled in scandal following the crash and grounding of its 737 Max fleet.

The health insurance company Anthem, Inc. is on the donor list along with the Masimo Corporation, which manufactures medical devices.

The Biden Inaugural Committee has banned energy companies from donating, writing in a statement that they do “not accept contributions from fossil fuel companies (i.e., companies whose primary business is the extraction, processing, distribution or sale of oil, gas or coal), their executives, or from PACs organized by them.”

As Breitbart News has reported, Biden’s cabinet nominees have close ties to corporate America, the D.C. beltway, and Big Tech. Most recently it was revealed that Biden’s pick to lead the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Alejandro Mayorkas, was a corporate lawyer for tech conglomerates such as Uber and Wall Street firms such as Blackstone.

