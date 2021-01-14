Poll: 27% of Republicans Believe Biden Will Be Able to Unite the Country

Only a quarter of Republicans believe President-elect Joe Biden will be able to unite the country, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Wednesday revealed.

A Rasmussen Reports survey, taken January 10-11, asked, “Now that Congress has certified Joe Biden as the next president, how likely is it that Biden will be able to unite the country?”

Overall, 51 percent said it is either very or somewhat likely that Biden will be able to unite the country, but the opinion is sharply divided across partisan lines. Only ten percent of Republicans say it is “very” likely he will be able to unite the country, with another 17 percent saying it is “somewhat” likely. A vast majority of Republicans, 70 percent, say it is either not very likely or not likely at all. Democrats, however, remain far more optimistic, 80 percent saying it is at least somewhat likely that Biden will be able to unite the country once taking office. Fifty-five percent of those unaffiliated with either major party also expressed doubts, indicating it is not very likely or not likely at all.

The survey also asked the 1,000 likely voters, “How likely is it that there will be a peaceful transition of power from President Trump to President Biden?”

President Trump has assured the American people that there will be a peaceful transfer of power, and a majority, or 54 percent, say it is “at least somewhat likely that there will be a peaceful transition of power from Trump to Biden.” Slightly less than a quarter, or 23 percent, say a peaceful transfer is “not very likely.” Seventeen percent say it is not likely at all.

Last week, prior to Twitter’s permanent suspension of his personal account, Trump announced on the platform he will not attend the inauguration on January 20.

The survey also asked respondents, “Would it be better or worse for the country if President Trump attends President-elect Biden’s inauguration, or would it have no impact?”

A plurality, 41 percent, said it will have no impact, and 20 percent said it will be “better” for the country if he skips the event. Combined, both outweighed the 32 percent who said such a move will be “worse” for the country.

The survey, taken January 10-11, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.