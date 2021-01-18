President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order on Monday detailing the American heroes he wants featured in his proposed National Garden of Heroes.

Trump announced the tribute site during his July 3, 2020, speech at Mount Rushmore, in which he asserted the importance of American historical figures at a time when leftist radicals were vandalizing statues of famous Americans.

“The National Garden is America’s answer to this reckless attempt to erase our heroes, values, and entire way of life,” Trump wrote in his updated executive order directing the future of the memorial site.

Trump said the National Garden would stand a signal to radical forces that the heroes of America would remain, despite efforts to topple their legacies.

“[E]ach individual has been chosen for embodying the American spirit of daring and defiance, excellence and adventure, courage and confidence, loyalty and love,” he wrote.

Here are the Americans Trump seeks to memorialize in the garden, according to the text of his executive order: