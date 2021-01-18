Trump Will Not Invite the Bidens to the White House Before Inauguration

President Donald Trump will not invite President-elect Joe Biden to the White House ahead of the inauguration Wednesday, according to reports.

Typically, the sitting president invites his successor to the White House ahead of the inauguration. The sitting first lady welcomes the incoming first lady for tea and a tour of the building.

Both President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcomed the Trumps to the White House ahead of the inauguration ceremony after President Donald Trump beat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Few expected Trump to invite Biden after announcing he would not attend the inauguration.

Trump’s snub of the Bidens is the latest example of a rocky transition to the new administration.

Biden has not appeared angry with the break in tradition. Earlier in January, he said he was pleased Trump would not attend his inauguration with the other living former presidents.

“One of the few things he and I have ever agreed on,” he replied when reporters asked him about Trump’s decision not to attend the inauguration. “It’s a good thing — him not showing up.”

CNN reports White House chief usher Timothy Harleth will welcome the Bidens to the White House after the inauguration ceremony.

The Trumps have decided to leave the White House the morning of the Inauguration and travel aboard Air Force One to their home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.