National Diversity Coalition for Trump (NDCT) leader Bruce LeVell told The Kyle Olson Show this week that the prospects for former President Trump’s movement are bright.

“We are still in the fight and if anything, (the NDCT) has intensified. We didn’t just roll over,” LeVell said.

He argued the “Trump movement is bigger than Donald Trump himself. It’s the actual agenda.”

LeVell said Trump was “the vessel” to carry and deliver the “America First” principles and policies, and the 74-plus million voters are still in it.

“I’ve just begun to fight,” he insisted.

LeVell encouraged voters to scrutinize local candidates and “follow who is supporting them. If there’s a huge special interest or a huge lobby firm that’s trying to push this candidate ahead, you need to take a close, deep look at that person and go look at the other person on the ballot who is strictly for the people, by the people.”

“This is not a Trump movement, this is an American movement,” he told The Kyle Olson Show.

LeVell predicted many more candidates with an America First agenda will be on the 2022 ballot.

“This is my optimism. This is what’s resurrected a sleeping giant. People who really want to come in there and serve the people,” he said.

In terms of former President Trump’s future, LeVell said, “Just because you don’t hold the title doesn’t mean you can’t be effective.”

“If he chooses to go back again in 2024, which I hope he does, even without him holding the title the next four years the MAGA movement, America First, is bigger than the presidency,” he said.

“This movement is a living, breathing, American movement. It has resurrected the pulse of the forgotten, it has resurrected the pulse of the brown folks who were left to the side,” LeVell said.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays–download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.