Appearing Monday on The Pomp Podcast with host Anthony Pompliano, Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) said the Senate is forming a financial innovations caucus aimed at educating senators and staff members about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

A transcript is as follows:

ANTHONY POMPLIANO: About a year and a half ago, I went and I met with a number of offices in the House. At the time, I think my take away really was just their hadn’t been a lot education of elected officials, when it came to Bitcoin, the pros and the cons, the technology and impact that something like this could have across society and the American economy. With you now sitting in an elected role, how do you think about educating your colleagues and spending time talking to them and getting them up to speed with just being, “Oh, she’s the one who is talking about Bitcoin, and therefore, they kind of tune you out?” How do you think about the education you could do now that you’re actually in the room as a colleague, rather than someone on the outside?

CYNTHIA LUMMIS: I want to reach out to the people who are listening to your podcast to help with this. We’re forming a financial innovations caucus in the Senate. We hope to use it as a springboard to educate members of the U.S. Senate and their staff about Bitcoin specifically, other opportunities in cryptocurrencies, financial innovation, and blockchain.