***Live Updates*** Trump Impeachment Trial Day Five

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 11: In this handout provided by congress.gov webcast, lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) speaks on the third day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol on February 11, 2021 in Washington, DC. House impeachment managers will make the case …
congress.gov via Getty Images
Tony Lee

Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial continues on Saturday.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

10:20 AM: Leahy says all parties must refrain from using language that is not conducive to civil discourse. He says the question before the Senate is the motion to subpoena witnesses and documents. The clerk will now call the role.

10:16 AM: Van der Veen says he wants depositions from Pelosi and Vice President Harris and “not by Zoom.” He wants depositions done in his office in Philadelphia (“Philly-delphia”) as Senators mock him and laugh at him.

“I don’t know why you’re laughing,” van der Veen says.

10:11 AM: Raskin tells van der Veen that this is the proper time to call for witnesses because this was the time they were allotted to decide if they wanted to call witnesses. Raskin says the information that came out last night apparently backed up by contemporaneous notes will put to rest any lingering doubts that Trump did not want to defend the Capitol. Raskin says the only person the former president’s counsel should interview is their client, Trump. Raskin claims the “dereliction of duty” is built into the incitement charge.

10:07 AM: Van der Veen says there is only one article of impeachment and one charge, and that’s “incitement of violence and insurrection.” He says House Managers did not investigate the case before bringing impeachment. He says if they want to have witnesses, he is going to need over 100 depositions.

10:05 AM: Raskin says House Managers have presented “overwhelming evidence” over the last few days that Trump incited the insurrectionists to storm the Capitol and left no doubt that the Senate should convict. Raskin references Rep. Herrera Beutler’s Friday evening statement about Trump’s comments, and he would like to subpoena Herrera Beutler and her contemporaneous notes.

10:01 AM: Trial resumes.

9:59 AM:

9:50 AM: Senators are expected to make closing arguments unless Democrats decide at the last minute to call witnesses.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.