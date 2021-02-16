Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) is pushing legislation that will require a seven-day waiting period for semiautomatic handgun and rifle sales.

The legislation, H.R. 125, is titled “Gun Safety: Not Sorry Act of 2021.” And it would also require a seven-day waiting period for suppressor sales, which already typically take nine to ten months to complete.

In the text of H.R. 125, Lee attempts to justify her gun control push by claiming not a single mass shooting has been stopped by a civilian over the past “33 years.”

Here are three examples of civilians stopping mass shootings in the last six years alone, and many others could be given:

Breitbart News reported that a concealed carry permit holder shot and killed an alleged Tulsa, Oklahoma, attacker on March 27, 2020, thwarting a mass shooting in the process. Breitbart News explained that an Uber driver with a concealed carry permit stopped a mass shooting in Chicago on April 17, 2015. The Chicago Tribune reported the permit holder was in his car when he saw a gunman open fire on a “group of people.” The permit holder pulled his own gun and shot multiple rounds, striking the attacker three times and ending the mass shooting in the process. Breitbart News also noted that concealed carry permit holder stopped a March 22, 2015, mass shooting in a Philadelphia barber shop. NBC Philadelphia reported that the gunman was shooting at “customers and barbers” when the permit holder intervened, shooting the attacker in the chest and ending the threat.

Rep. Lee is also pushing a massive gun control bill H.R. 127. That would require psychological evaluations and licensing for gun owners, registration of all firearms and ammunition, and would also require that gun owners purchase liability insurance from the government.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.