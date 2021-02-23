Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) has introduced — along with 43 other GOP representatives — a resolution to honor the life and legacy of the late radio legend and conservative pioneer Rush Limbaugh.

“I introduced a resolution with 43 of my [House GOP] colleagues honoring the life and legacy of Rush Limbaugh,” announced Rep. Lamborn on Twitter.

“Rush was a patriot, and his voice will truly be missed,” the congressman added. “I refuse to let liberals tarnish his reputation. His legacy and importance will not be forgotten.”

❗️Just in❗️ I introduced a resolution with 43 of my @HouseGOP colleagues honoring the life and legacy of Rush Limbaugh. Rush was a patriot, and his voice will truly be missed. I refuse to let liberals tarnish his reputation. His legacy and importance will not be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/BwJ4jxyr2Z — Rep. Doug Lamborn (@RepDLamborn) February 18, 2021

“Rush Hudson Limbaugh III was born in 1951 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, where he pursued his passion for broadcasting by working as a disc jockey for a hometown radio station,” the resolution states.

The resolution goes on to note several of Limbaugh’s accomplishments, such as being “a pioneer in conservative talk radio and is responsible for spreading conservative messages to millions of listeners,” and being “a thought leader in the conservative movement for decades.”

As the syndicated radio host of The Rush Limbaugh Show, Limbaugh “has been the number-one commercial talk radio program since its premiere in 1988, reaching over 27 million people on a weekly basis,” the resolution continues.

“After the historic 1994 midterm elections, in which the Republican Party took control of the United States Congress, the freshman Republican class awarded him an honorary membership in their caucus, believing he had a role in their success,” adds the resolution.

Limbaugh is also a “two-time New York Times bestselling author who has helped raise and personally donate millions of dollars to charitable organizations,” and was “enshrined in the Radio Hall of Fame and the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.”

Additionally, the radio pioneer is a “five-time winner of the National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Award for Excellence in Syndicated and Network Broadcasting,” and was “named one of Barbara Walters’ 10 Most Fascinating People in 2008,” as well as “one of TIME‘s 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2009.”

Moreover, both former U.S. presidents Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump have praised Limbaugh for his dedication to the country and its founding principles.

“President Donald J. Trump awarded Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Nation’s highest civilian honor, at the February 4, 2020, State of the Union Address,” the resolution reads.

“In a 1992 letter, former President Ronald Reagan thanked him ‘for all you’re doing to promote Republican and conservative principles,'” adds the resolution.

On February 17, 2021, Limbaugh passed away at the age of 70 after a year-long battle with lung cancer.

“It is fitting that the House of Representatives recognize him for his career and contributions to radio broadcasting and the conservative movement,” the resolution reads.

The resolution concludes by stating that “therefore, be it resolved that the House of Representatives honors the life and legacy of Rush Limbaugh; and commends Rush Limbaugh for inspiring millions of radio listeners and for his devotion to our country.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.