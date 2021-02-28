Mayor Jim Kenney: Philadelphia Needs More Gun Control

Mayor Jim Kenney (D) is responding to Philadelphia’s surge in gun violence by pushing for more gun control laws.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports “294 people” have already been shot in Philadelphia this year, with 76 individuals dying.

Kenney blames the violence on what he views as a lack of gun control.

He said, “We must stop the unabated flow of guns into our city.”

Kenney is interested in laws requiring stolen guns to be reported within a set period of time, licensing requirements for gun owners, and limits on the number of guns Philadelphia residents can purchase.

He claimed such laws are “commonplace” elsewhere and “do not violate the Second Amendment.”

Kenney has taken this approach to gun violence before, calling for more gun control as a solution.

USA Today noted Kenney pushed for more gun control after Maurice Hill allegedly opened fire on Philadelphia police on August 13, 2019. Police were serving a narcotics warrant when Hill allegedly began shooting.

Kenney pushed for more gun control, saying, “Our officers deserve to be protected and they don’t deserve to be shot at by a guy, for hours, with an unlimited supply of weapons and an unlimited supply of bullets. It’s disgusting. And we’ve got to do something about it.”

Delaware Online noted Hill was “a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal record.” Felons are already barred from firearm possession, yet Kenney pushed for more gun control.

