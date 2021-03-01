Glenn Kessler fact-checks Republicans for a living at the Washington Post, but on Sunday, he got a fact-checked for improperly accusing former President Trump of being dishonest about President Joe Biden’s inability to reopen schools.

During the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, Kessler tried to hold Trump responsible for the school closures. “Trump complaining about kids not back in schools yet. Who was president a month ago?” Kessler tweeted.

Fact check: today is Feb. 28th. a month ago was Jan. 28th. Joe Biden was sworn in to office on Jan. 20th. So, Joe Biden was president a month ago. ✍nominated✍for✍the✍List✍ pic.twitter.com/RSKMCzBnCZ — Siraj Hashmi in Gitmo (@SirajAHashmi) February 28, 2021

Trump, who has called for schools to reopen since the summer of 2020, ripped Biden at CPAC for failing to deliver on the issue in the face of powerful, Democratic-aligned teachers unions.

“Joe Biden has shamefully betrayed America’s youth and he is cruelly keeping our children locked in their homes, no reason for it whatsoever,” Trump said.

President Trump: “Joe Biden sold out America’s children to the teachers union” pic.twitter.com/9oPDp5UIF6 — Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) February 28, 2021

During a CBS Evening News interview aired on February 8, 2021, Biden said teachers’ unions “want to go back to school.” But the unions “need some guidance.”

Meanwhile, the head of a California teachers union was blasted on Monday as a hypocrite after he was caught dropping off his 2-year-old daughter at her private preschool — despite saying it was unsafe for children to be back in classrooms, according to a report.

“Meet Matt Meyer. White man with dreads and president of the local teachers’ union. He’s been saying it is unsafe for *your kid* to be back at school, all the while dropping his kid off at private school,” a group known as Guerilla Momz said on Twitter.