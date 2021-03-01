DHS: United Nations Facilitating Release of Foreign Nationals into U.S.

The United Nations (U.N.) is bringing foreign nationals to the nation’s southern border for release into the interior of the United States, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed on Monday.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said during a press briefing that “international organizations in Mexico” are helping facilitate the release of thousands of foreign nationals who were enrolled in the Remain in Mexico program.

“We have developed a virtual platform that enables individuals with active cases in the Remain in Mexico program to actually register for relief,” Mayorkas said. “[T]he organizations then help transport them safely to the port of entry.”

DHS officials did not respond to a request from Breitbart News to provide the number of Remain in Mexico migrants who have been released into the U.S. interior thus far. At two ports of entry, about 25 foreign nationals are being released daily, and at another port of entry, about 100 foreign nationals are being released every day.

Last week, Breitbart News reported that a handful of U.N. migrant agencies started registering the roughly 25,600 foreign nationals enrolled in the Remain in Mexico program to eventually help transport them to the U.S.-Mexico border where they will be eventually released by DHS officials.

The release of foreign nationals into the U.S. interior — specifically San Diego, California; El Paso, Texas; and Brownsville, Texas — comes after President Joe Biden’s administration ended the Remain in Mexico program that had successfully cut asylum fraud.

Remain in Mexico had proven remarkably effective. To date, of the more than 71,000 asylum cases under the program, less than one percent of foreign nationals were found to have a legitimate asylum claim.

After the Biden administration ended Remain in Mexico and canceled U.S. cooperative asylum agreements with Central America, lawmakers said the only policy preventing a “rush” at the southern border is the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Title 42 order that allows federal immigration officials to quickly remove border crossers to their native countries.

In January, border apprehensions increased nearly 160 percent compared to the same time last year. More than 75,000 border crossers were apprehended last month, which is the highest number of border crossers in the month of January since 2006. Thousands more likely entered the U.S. illegally, undetected by federal immigration officials.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.