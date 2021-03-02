Six New York Democrats Call for Andrew Cuomo’s Impeachment

Six New York Democrat lawmakers on Tuesday called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to be impeached after a trio of sexual harassment allegations were brought forth against the governor.

“The accounts of sexual harassment from the women who have courageously come forward confirm what many in Albany have known for years: that Governor Cuomo uses his power to belittle, bully and harass his employees and colleagues,” they said in a joint statement. “The accounts add to recent revelations of gross misconduct. It is time for the legislature to demand accountability.”

The letter was signed by the following lawmakers, who are also members of the Democratic Socialists of America: Sens. Julia Salazar and Jabari Brisport, Assembly Members Emily Gallagher, Phara Souffrant Forrest, Zohran Mamdani, and Marcela Mitaynes.

On Wednesday, Lindsey Boylan, the former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to Cuomo, alleged the governor once tried to kiss her on the mouth. In October 2017, Cuomo invited her to play “strip poker,” alleges Boylan.

Charlotte Bennett, a former health policy adviser in the Cuomo administration, told the New York Times on Friday that the governor asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life, including whether she ever had sex with older men.

On Monday evening, Anna Ruch told the Times that she once removed Cuomo’s hand from her back and that the Democrat then placed his hands on her face and asked if he could kiss her.

“I was so confused and shocked and embarrassed,” Ruch said. “I turned my head away and didn’t have words in that moment.”

The latest accusation follows sexual harassment allegations against the governor from two women who had worked for his administration, accounts that led New York’s independently elected attorney general to say she was moving ahead with an investigation of his conduct.

Attorney General Letitia James received a letter Monday from Cuomo’s office authorizing her to take charge of the probe after a weekend of wrangling over who should investigate.

The letter enables James, also a Democrat, to deputize an outside law firm to conduct an inquiry with full subpoena power. The findings will be disclosed in a public report, the letter said.

Cuomo has maintained he had never inappropriately touched or propositioned anyone.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.