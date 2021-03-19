Watch: Joe Biden Falls on Steps While Boarding Air Force One

President Joe Biden holds onto a railing after stumbling while boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, March 19, 2021. Biden is en route to Georgia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
Kyle Olson

President Joe Biden stumbled twice and then fell while climbing a stairway to board Air Force One Friday.

Biden made his way from Marine One across the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews and was ascending the stairs when he began to slip:

Biden stumbled on the steps twice before falling to his left knee. The president then pulled himself up and boarded the plane, which then took off for his scheduled trip to Atlanta, Georgia.

From one witness’s camera angle, Biden fell far enough to disappear from view on the tarmac stairs.

Another angle more clearly shows Biden stumbling and hitting his knee:

New York Times photographer Doug Mills also captured the moment:

On Thursday, Biden raised eyebrows when he referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris” and did not correct himself.

Watch:

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News.

