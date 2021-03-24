Appearing on the FOX Business Channel, Gila Bend, Arizona, Mayor Chris Riggs said his town declared a state of emergency after the Biden administration ignored multiple requests for assistance amid the growing U.S.-Mexico border crisis.
A transcript is as follows:
NEIL CAVUTO: Mayor, you’ve declared a state of emergency in your town. How bad is this getting?
CHRIS RIGGS: Effective tonight at our council meeting, our emergency order will become official. After yesterday’s drop, it really showed we do not have the resources to handle all these people being dropped in on us by border patrol and that we need help. I have requested multiple times for information about assistance. I’m not getting it. The only other alternative I have is to declare an emergency and really try to force people’s hands to provide me with the resources I need for what the federal government’s doing to us.
