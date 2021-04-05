Mitch McConnell Defends Fauci: ‘He’s the Most Reliable Witness I’ve Seen’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday defended National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying he is “the most reliable witness I’ve seen” during the coronavirus pandemic.

A transcript is as follows:

REPORTER: Do you still have confidence in Dr. Fauci as you said several months ago

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL: I think he’s the principal person we’ve relied on for the last couple of years. That’s become somewhat controversial, I gather, but we have to take advice from somebody, and for myself, looking at his history and background, he’s the most reliable witness I’ve seen.

