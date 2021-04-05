Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday defended National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying he is “the most reliable witness I’ve seen” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Minority Leader McConnell expresses confidence in Dr. Fauci: "I think he's the principal person we've relied on the last couple of years, that's become somewhat controversial, I gather. But, we have to take advice from somebody and…he's the most reliable witness I've seen." pic.twitter.com/wZvoDJCvZ1 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 5, 2021

A transcript is as follows: