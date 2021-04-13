Exclusive: Club for Growth, West Virginians Urge Joe Manchin to ‘Stick to Your Guns’ on Filibuster

The Club for Growth launched an ad Tuesday featuring West Virginians urging Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to “stick to your guns” and keep the Senate’s filibuster. West Virginians argued the filibuster serves as their bulwark against the far left.

The Club for Growth ad, “West Virginia thing,” will launch Tuesday and run until April 26. The ads will run on broadcast in the Charleston and Bluefield market area and on Fox News and CNN in Charleston, Bluefield, Clarksburg, Wheeling, Pittsburgh, and Parkersburg. The campaign will cost roughly $240,000.

One West Virginian said in the ad the filibuster is a “West Virginia thing:”

Manchin has resisted lobbying from the left to support the abolishment of the filibuster. In April, he told the Washington Post:

The filibuster is a critical tool to protecting that input and our democratic form of government. That is why I have said it before and will say it again to remove any shred of doubt: There is no circumstance in which I will vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster.

The abolition of the filibuster would enable the left, with a Democrat- Senate, to pass legislation with a simple majority through Congress’ upper chamber with a simple majority, such as amnesty for illegal aliens, climate change legislation, and other progressive priorities.

“We don’t want the far left coming in here and telling us how to live,” another West Virginian said. “It’s our safeguard against it.”

“It’s critical to maintain that filibuster,” a third West Virginia citizen said.

“West Virginia says, ‘Stick to your guns on” the filibuster, a fourth citizen said.

This is the latest ad campaign the conservative action organization launched to protect the filibuster.

The Club for Growth premiered ads in March, urging Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) to protect the filibuster and prevent the passage of H.R. 1, the For the People Act.

McIntosh told Breitbart News in March, “Getting rid of the filibuster and jamming through Pelosi’s Election Fraud bill will be disastrous for our country, undermine the rights of the minority, and do nothing to restore Americans’ faith in our elections.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.