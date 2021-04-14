Freshman Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) introduced the Red Tape Reduction Act on Tuesday to “save President Trump’s deregulation agenda” and “codify certain executive orders.”

Hinson introduced legislation to cement five of the former president’s executive orders, which were the “most impactful deregulatory executive orders.”

On President Joe Biden’s first day in office, he signed numerous executive orders in order to reverse Trump-era policies. One executive order rolled back on Trump’s deregulation agenda.

Hinson’s legislation aims “to rescind the [Biden] executive orders relating to revocation of certain executive orders concerning Federal regulation and to codify certain executive orders.”

The five orders Hinson wants to codify are:

Executive Order 13771 – Reducing Regulation and Controlling Regulatory Costs

Executive Order 13777 – Enforcing the Regulatory Reform Agenda

Executive Order 13891 – Promoting the Rule of Law Through Improved Agency Guidance Documents

Executive Order 13892 – Promoting the Rule of Law Through Transparency and Fairness in Civil Administrative Enforcement and Adjudication

Executive Order 13893 – Increasing Government Accountability for Administrative Actions by Reinvigorating Administrative PAYGO

“President Trump worked to unravel the regulatory web in Washington and pull back the heavy hand of government that hurts small businesses, farmers, and workers. Coupled with tax cuts, this unleashed the strongest economy in modern history,” Hinson said in a press release.

“Unfortunately, the Biden Administration has rescinded many successful deregulatory policies and is embracing a big government mindset that will pull down our economy when we most need growth and hurt rural communities in Iowa,” the Republican added, which is why “I introduced legislation to save President Trump’s deregulatory agenda and make his pro-growth policies permanent.”

Recently, Hinson also supported Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’s (R) decision not to have any form of “vaccine passport” in the state. Reynolds said, “we will take action either through the legislature or with executive action against vaccine passports.” Hinson tweeted, the “passports would infringe on the privacy and freedom of Americans.”

This is the right move by @KimReynoldsIA. Vaccine passports would infringe on the privacy and freedom of Americans. #IA01 https://t.co/eBBfEsThpU — Ashley Hinson (@hinsonashley) April 7, 2021

Breitbart News also reported Hinson had a record-breaking fundraising quarter in the first three months of 2021. Hinson raised over $570,000 with more than $400,000 cash-on-hand in the first quarter of 2021 while also adding more than 3,500 new donors.