Joe Biden Travels to Outpatient Center with Jill Biden for ‘Common Medical Procedure’

President Joe Biden traveled to an outpatient center on Wednesday with his wife First Lady Jill Biden, according to the White House.

Reporters were informed Biden would accompany the First Lady “to an appointment for a common medical procedure at an outpatient center in Washington, DC.”

Media representatives traveled with the president’s motorcade at 6:30 a.m. to an office building in downtown Washington, DC.

Photographers glimpsed the president and first lady wearing masks as they entered a building.

.@POTUS accompanies @FLOTUS as she arrives for a common medical procedure at an outpatient center in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/MfSVJqB59c — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) April 14, 2021

The president and first lady returned to the White House at 8:53 p.m.

The White House did not offer any details about the procedure.

“The First Lady tolerated the procedure well and is headed back to the White House to resume her normal schedule,” Communications Director for the First Lady Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement to reporters.