Joe Biden Travels to Outpatient Center with Jill Biden for ‘Common Medical Procedure’

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 2: U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden depart the White House and walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on April 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Bidens are spending the Easter weekend at Camp David in …
Drew Angerer/Getty
Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden traveled to an outpatient center on Wednesday with his wife First Lady Jill Biden, according to the White House.

Reporters were informed Biden would accompany the First Lady “to an appointment for a common medical procedure at an outpatient center in Washington, DC.”

Media representatives traveled with the president’s motorcade at 6:30 a.m. to an office building in downtown Washington, DC.

Photographers glimpsed the president and first lady wearing masks as they entered a building.

The president and first lady returned to the White House at 8:53 p.m.

The White House did not offer any details about the procedure.

“The First Lady tolerated the procedure well and is headed back to the White House to resume her normal schedule,” Communications Director for the First Lady Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement to reporters.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.