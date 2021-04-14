Report: 12 Shot Tuesday Alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a news conference in Hall A at the COVID-19 alternate site at McCormick Place in Chicago, Friday, April 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
AWR Hawkins

Twelve people were shot and wounded Tuesday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the shootings began around 1 a.m. when two males–a 23-year-old and a 25-year-old–were shot while standing “in an alley in the 2400 block of West Grenshaw Street.”

The 23-year-old was shot in the side and the 25-year-old was shot in the back.

Just over an hour later an 18-year-old woman was shot in a drive-by shooting, and that incident was followed by a 33-year-old man being shot while sitting in a vehicle just after 3 a.m.

Shootings continued throughout the day, with the last one on Tuesday occurring at 11:50 p.m. ” in the 6200 block of South Troy Street.”

The Troy Street incident involved a 20-year-old who was shot while standing on the sidewalk.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times notes Tuesday’s violence was followed by an early Wednesday morning shooting which resulted in two fatalities. The two individuals were sitting in a vehicle “in the 7300-block of South Stewart Avenue” when someone opened fire, shooting them both.

One of the men died at the scene and the other died after being transported to a hospital.

