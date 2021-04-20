President Joe Biden called George Floyd’s family on Tuesday, celebrating the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Biden said he felt “extremely better” after the verdict was delivered.

The jury found Chauvin guilty on all three counts of killing George Floyd: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

“There’s nothing that’s going to make it all better, but at least that now there’s some justice…” Biden said.

Ben Crump, the attorney for the Floyd family, posted a video of the call with President Biden and Vice President Harris on social media.

President Biden and VP Harris call the Floyd family after the GUILTY verdict! Thank you @POTUS & @VP for your support! We hope that we can count on you for the police reform we NEED in America! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/cg4V2D5tlI — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 20, 2021

He said the world would change because of Floyd’s death and the verdict against Chauvin.

“You’re an incredible family. I wish I was there to put my arms around you,” the president said, claiming he and White House advisers had watched “every second” of the trial.

“We’re all so relieved,” he added.

Biden promised to work to pass the George Floyd Act in Congress and said the momentum from the trial would only increase pressure on members of Congress.

“Not just that. A lot more,” he promised, noting he had “a shot at dealing with systemic racism.”

Biden said he would put the family on Air Force One to meet him for the signing ceremony after the bill was passed.

Vice President Kamala Harris praised the family’s strength during the trial.

“This is a day for justice in America and your family,” she said.

Harris said it was a historical moment, pointing to all the work Biden would do to change the system in America.

“In George’s name and memory we are going to make sure his legacy is intact, and that history will look back at this moment and know that this is an inflection moment,” she said.

She pointed to the family’s sacrifice after Floyd died last Summer.

“We’re going to make sure that something good comes out of this tragedy, ok?” she said.