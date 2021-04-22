Derrick Van Orden’s campaign announced Thursday morning that he received key Republican endorsements from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), and the Wisconsin Republican Congressional Caucus.

Van Orden announced he received these key endorsements as he plans to challenge vulnerable Democrat Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) and unseat him in the midterm elections and help the Republicans reclaim the majority in the House of Representatives.

McCarthy said he’s “delighted to join Wisconsin’s Republican Congressional Delegation and endorse Derrick Van Orden for Congress.” He continued, saying Van Orden has proven himself to be a leader after he “bravely served our country as a decorated U.S. Navy SEAL.”

The leader insisted Van Orden’s “courage, convictions and decades-long commitment to public service will offer a clarion voice for the hard-working people of Wisconsin in the U.S. House of Representatives.”

McCarthy added, “Derrick will help us defeat Nancy Pelosi and Take Back the House in 2022!”

Scalise said Van Orden’s endorsement is “pure and simple” since he is a leader. Scalise continued, saying Van Orden “served our nation as a Navy SEAL, he’s lived the American Dream, and now he will help us fight for the future of our country in Congress.” Scalise added that he’s proud to endorse him to run against Kind in Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District and looks forward to “working with him in Congress.”

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) said in his endorsement he “look[s] forward to Derrick’s overall enthusiasm.” He later added Van Orden’s “military experience will be an asset finding some waste and unnecessary spending which is important in these deficit ridden times.”

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) said in his endorsement, “Washington is in desperate need of problem solvers, and Derrick Van Orden is exactly that. He has never run from a challenge or shied away from a fight.” Gallagher continued his endorsement by adding that throughout Van Orden’s “five deployments as a Navy SEAL” Van Orden “served this nation honorably.”

The “values, skillset, and relentless work ethic will make him an effective representative of Western Wisconsin. Derrick is running to serve the state and country he loves and I am proud to stand with him,” he concluded.

Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) said in his endorsement, “Van Orden is the candidate that we need to help us retire Nancy Pelosi for good. I am proud to offer him my endorsement.”

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) said in his endorsement, “The majority leadership’s platform in DC more and more resembles socialism and represents less of America every day.” He added, “Wisconsin’s 3rd district hasn’t changed but their Congressman has. That’s why I’m supporting Derrick Van Orden to bring Wisconsin Values to Washington.”

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (R-WI) said in his endorsement, “Derrick Van Orden exemplifies the commitment to service and country we need more of in Congress. His devotion to the people he will serve in the 3rd District is unquestionable, and I look forward to working alongside Derrick in Washington.”

After Van Orden received these endorsements, he released a statement saying he is humbled “to be recognized by these leaders for our nation and our state and I wholeheartedly thank them for their support.”

He continued, “I will represent the people of Western Wisconsin, not the special interests that have propped up my opponent for the last 24 years. Our nation needs Leaders, not career politicians like Ron Kind.”