Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) reported his eye surgery went well after a follow-up visit with his surgeon.

“Last week, I had my follow-up visit with my surgeon, which went very well,” he tweeted in a statement.

“To our relief, my retina was still in place during my follow-up appointment. I can lift my head up again and no longer have to position myself face-down, which is a relief. This is obviously good news, but it doesn’t mean we are out of the woods yet,” he said.

“I still cannot see much other than lights and shadows, basically, as I am still in the early stages of my recovery. I am not sure how my vision will be in a few weeks. But I am hopeful and confident it will return to normal,” he continued.

Crenshaw explained about the surgery. “During the surgery, they put a ‘silicone buckle’ around my retina and used a laser to ‘glue’ around the edges of my retina,” the Texas member said.

He continued, “When they did that, they needed to keep my retina in place, which is why they injected a gas bubble into my eye to act as a bandage for my retina and prevent further detaching.”

“That is why I cannot see anything right now and won’t be able to see anything for the next few weeks until the gas bubble dissipates,” Crenshaw said. “I still have a while to go before I am fully recovered.”

Crenshaw announced on April 10 he underwent an emergency eye surgery and would be effectively blind for about a month.

“The 37-year-old Navy veteran lost his right eye and sustained damage to his left in 2012 when a homemade bomb exploded during his deployment in Afghanistan,” Breitbart News reported.