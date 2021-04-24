Republican Candidate for California governor Caitlyn Jenner received Joy Behar’s apology Saturday morning for misgendering Jenner.

“Don’t sweat it, @JoyVBehar. I’m not about cancel culture. I know where your heart is. California has bigger issues than pronouns,” Jenner tweeted at Behar.

The apology received stems from Behar’s regret for mixing up Jenner’s pronouns on The View Friday when Jenner announced a bid for California governor.

For instance, Behar said of Jenner’s campaign, “Sunny, he’s got this guy Brad Parscale running his campaign. What do you think about that? I mean, that guy was accused of using campaign funds to enrich himself. That’s who is running his campaign, or her campaign, rather.”

Behar later apologized. “So first of all let me apologize for my pronoun mix-up. I think I just didn’t get enough sleep last night,” she claimed.

“I had no intention of mixing them up, and I tried to correct it immediately, but whatever, it just came out. So I’m sorry if anybody was upset by that,” she explained.

Caitlyn Jenner, an Olympic gold medalist, reality TV star, and Republican, will campaign against Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) if a recall election is decided.

“California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality,” Jenner said.

“Opponents of Newsom have launched a recall bid, gathering some 2 million signatures — more than the 1.5. million needed to hold a special election. If a recall election is held, an unlimited number of candidates can run and whoever earns a plurality of votes wins,” Breitbart News reported.