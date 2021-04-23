Joy Behar Apologizes After Repeatedly Misgendering Caitlyn Jenner

Joy Behar repeatedly misgendered Caitlyn Jenner on Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View” by using incorrect pronouns while discussing her announcement of getting into the race for Governor of California.

Behar said, “Sunny, he’s got this guy Brad Parscale running his campaign. What do you think about that? I mean, that guy was accused of using campaign funds to enrich himself. That’s who is running his campaign, or her campaign, rather.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Listen, you know, I think we’ve had enough of reality stars running, you know, for positions running our government, it didn’t really work out so well for the past four years. The fact that Caitlyn Jenner was supportive of our disgraced twice impeached one-term president until her community was attacked and not supported by that president is very telling.”

Co-host Meghan McCain said, “I don’t take it that seriously. Maybe I should. I don’t think she’s going to win, and I’m not saying that to be rude or negative. I agree with Sunny. I don’t think this is the type of thing that should have on-the-job training. California is a mess.”

Behar said, “Right, I would go along with that. I think that he should — she, rather, should take a seat and let somebody with the credentials take over a major state like California.”

In the next segment, Behar apologized by saying, “So first of all, let me apologize for my pronoun mix-up. I think I just didn’t get enough sleep last night. I had no intention of mixing them up, and I tried to correct it immediately, but, whatever it just came out, so I’m sorry if anybody was upset by that.”

