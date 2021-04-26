Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) and 18 House Republicans sent a letter to President Joe Biden Monday urging him to stop the border crisis and enforce America’s immigration laws, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

The House Republicans wrote that their constituents have been negatively impacted by Biden’s open borders policies at the southern border:

Humane, compassionate policy toward our neighbors does not facilitate corruption through the enrichment of international narco-terrorist drug cartels, gangs, human traffickers and smugglers, while at the same time robbing these nations of their citizenry and future. Your de facto policy of an open southern border is neither humane nor compassionate. … Under our Constitution, Congress has plenary authority over immigration and has never given the President the power to provide a pseudo-amnesty nor the ability to meet inaction on unlawful presence under the laws of our nation as a lawful presence.

The House Republicans who signed the letter represent border states, southern states, states across the Midwest, and other states negatively impacted by Biden’s migrant crisis. Those who signed the letter are:

Rep. Louie Gohmert (RTX), Rep. Brian Babin, D.D.S (R-TX), Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN), Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM), Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX), Rep. Bob Gibbs (R-OH), Rep. Bill Posey (R-FL), Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Rep. Paul A. Gosar, D.D.S (R-AZ), Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY), Rep. Tracey Mann (R-KS), Rep. Randy K. Weber (R-TX), Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX), Rep. Mary E. Miller (R-IL), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL)

The lawmakers continued:

Further, your administration’s failure to enforce our nation’s immigration laws is causing our citizenry to deal with the egregious consequences — without the consent of the governed. We have had the privilege to speak with many border property owners, farmers, and ranchers, who are unjustly subjected to property damage and even threats to the safety of their families, when the federal government decides that securing the border is actually not favorable to its own agenda — even though it is required by law. The spread of this criminality threatens to make every town in America a border town. This is profoundly wrong.

“We implore you to reverse course and provide the humane, compassionate and just enforcement of our nation’s immigration laws for the betterment of our neighbors and so that all Americans are guaranteed the safety and security granted to them under the mandates of the U.S. Constitution,” the Republican lawmakers concluded in their letter to Biden.

Read the Republicans’ letter to Biden below:

