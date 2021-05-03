Sean Parnell, a military veteran and former Pennsylvania congressional candidate, is reportedly considering a run to replace the retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA).

Politico reported that Parnell met with Sen. Rick Scott (R-PA), the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and other Senate Republicans as he considers running for Senate.

Parnell narrowly lost against Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) by roughly two percent. A spokesman said Parnell is interested in running for the Senate seat.

“Sean is getting significant support and encouragement to run for Senate all across Pennsylvania. People have had enough of the Biden agenda after only 100 days, and view Sean as the best candidate to win in 2022 and join a new Republican majority in the Senate,” Ian Prior, Parnell’s campaign spokesman, said.

Prior added that the Pennsylvania conservative continues to do his “due diligence” and is “measuring the terrain.”

“But Sean fully understands the gravity of the need for a fighter to ensure that Pennsylvanians have a senator that will stop the leftist agenda in its tracks,” Prior added.

Parnell would join a crowded field to replace Toomey.

Jeff Bartos, a real estate developer and former lieutenant governor, is one of the leading Republicans in the crowded primary. Bartos has more than $1.1 million while a super PAC backing him also raised $750,000.

Former Navy Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite and former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands, continue to mull their own bids. Attorney Sean Gale and former congressional nominee Kathy Barnett have announced their candidacies.

Lamb is expected to run for Senate, which could set up a rematch between him and Parnell.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.