Joe Biden: Republican Party in ‘Mini-Revolution’ over Liz Cheney

President Joe Biden described the Republican party as in “mini-revolution” on Wednesday as the conflict with House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney escalates on Capitol Hill.

At a White House event, Biden was asked about the movement among House Republicans to replace Cheney, cheered on by former President Donald Trump.

“Look, it seems as though the Republican party is trying to identify what it stands for and they’re in the midst of a significant sort of mini-revolution going on in the Republican party,” he said.

Biden said he experienced many political fights with Republicans throughout his career, but said, “I don’t ever remember any like this,”

He said he agreed with the sentiment that the United States needed a strong two-party system, but questioned the future of the Republican party.

“I think the Republicans are further away from trying to figure out who they are and what they stand for than I thought they would be at this point,” he said.

Biden said he would invite Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — even though McConnell said he would work to oppose Biden’s radical tax-and-spend agenda.

“My Republican friends had no problem voting to pass a tax proposal that expires in 2025 that cost $2 trillion dollars,” he said.

He argued his plan would raise taxes on the rich to help pay for his $6 trillion in proposed spending.

“I’m willing to compromise,” he said. “But I’m not willing to not pay for what we’re talking about. I’m not willing to deficit-spend.”