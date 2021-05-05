President Joe Biden’s “sanctuary country” orders, preventing the deportation of about 9-in-10 illegal aliens, are hugely forcing down the number of illegal aliens being deported which has now dropped to the lowest monthly total since federal officials began tracking the number.

According to data reviewed by the Washington Post, only 2,962 illegal aliens were deported in the month of April by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents — the first time the monthly deportation total has dropped under 3,000.

In March, Biden had forced down deportations to a historic low with just 3,716 illegal aliens being deported by ICE agents that month. At the current pace, fewer than 55,000 illegal aliens are expected to be deported this fiscal year, the lowest annual number in recorded history.

Compare that annual deportation rate to that of former President Trump’s, who deported, on average, about 240,000 illegal aliens each year in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

The gutting of interior immigration enforcement comes after Biden issued the so-called sanctuary country orders that prevent ICE agents from arresting and deporting illegal aliens unless they are recently-convicted aggravated felons, terrorists, or known gang members.

“In private, ICE officials say their work is being essentially abolished through restrictions on their ability to make arrests and deportations,” the Post reports.

The orders have likely allowed thousands of criminal illegal aliens to be released into American communities who would have otherwise been deported, one report states. Those illegal aliens include sex offenders.

This week, Breitbart News reported that top Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials have no plans to deport thousands of criminal illegal aliens in federal custody convicted of crimes such as homicide, sexual assault, robbery, burglary, kidnapping, obscenity, and larceny.

The historic drop in deportations is coupled with a similar drop in arrests of illegal aliens. As Breitbart News reported, ICE arrests of illegal aliens have been cut by 80 percent by the Biden administration compared to the same time last year.

Across the board, arrests of illegal aliens charged with homicide, sexual assault, burglary, drunk driving, kidnapping, gun crimes, security threats, and immigration violations have been reduced anywhere from 17 to 71 percent, depending on the category of crime.

Today, anywhere from 11-to-22 million illegal aliens are living in the U.S. More than a million of those illegal aliens have final deportation orders by a federal judge but have yet to be deported.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.