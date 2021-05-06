Tim Parlatore, lawyer for retired Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, responded to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s comment that the Navy was “looking into” his client’s recent remarks in an interview about his team indicating they meant to kill a 17-year-old ISIS fighter in Iraq.

“It is long past due for the Navy to come to grips with the truth about what happened on that day. I hope that they will make a good faith effort here instead of seeking vengeance or trying to whitewash their own misconduct. To the extent that they want the truth, we stand by to assist,” Parlatore said in a statement to Breitbart News.

“Also, DOD has had this information for months, as they were reviewing Eddie’s book as part of their pre-publication review. [Special Operations Command] and [United States Naval Special Warfare Command] both reviewed it extensively, so none of this is news to them. Moreover, Navy prosecutors knew this information over two years before the trial even began,” he said.

Austin, at a Thursday press conference, said in response to a question about Gallagher’s remarks, “I know the Navy is looking into that issue.”

Gallagher was tried in 2019 for premeditated murder for the ISIS fighter’s death, but was found not guilty and charged with one count of taking a photo of the corpse. The trial captivated the nation’s attention and Gallagher found support from former President Donald Trump. Democrats claimed Gallagher was a “war criminal.”

Gallagher, who has a book to be released next month, gave a recent interview on the podcast The Line, where he said his SEAL team intended to conduct medical procedures on the mortally-wounded ISIS fighter until he died, and that some members of his team tried to pin the death on him.

“We killed that guy,” Gallagher reportedly said. “Our intention was to kill him. Everybody was on board.”

He added, “I didn’t stab that dude. That dude died from all the medical treatments that were done – and there was plenty of medical treatments that were done to him.”

Parlatore said in a brief interview with Breitbart News that there is nothing new in Gallagher’s remarks that was not brought up during the trial or that will be discussed in Gallagher’s forthcoming book.

