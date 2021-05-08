President Joe Biden’s administration is throwing out a reform sought by former President Trump that would have stopped the federal government from issuing work permits to illegal aliens with final deportation orders.

Last year, Trump issued a proposed rule change to prevent the issuance of work permits to illegal aliens who have been ordered deported from the United States by a federal immigration judge.

Now, the Biden administration has announced that they are reversing the proposed rule change, ensuring that the federal government continues to provide work permits to illegal aliens with final deportation orders.

As part of the reversal, the Biden administration cited that stopping issuances of work permits to illegal aliens with final deportation orders “would impose exorbitant costs and burdens on U.S. employers related to labor turnover.”

Jessica Vaughan, with the Center for Immigration Studies, told Breitbart News that the reversal by the Biden administration is “a de facto amnesty” for illegal aliens.

“This is yet another common sense Trump reform that is being reversed,” Vaughan said. “Most Americans would be astounded to hear that in 2019 the government issued more than 25,000 work permits to people who have been ordered removed by an immigration judge. These are often criminals who can’t be deported because their home country refuses to take them back.”

“So we just let them stay, with benefits like a work permit. The Trump administration finally got around to stopping this practice, but not fast enough to keep it from being undone,” Vaughan continued. “We can expect the Biden administration to use the work permit authority to the maximum extent possible, because it’s a de facto amnesty that is easier than trying to get an amnesty bill through Congress.”

Already, the Biden administration is rewarding tens of thousands of border crossers with one-year work permits to remain and take American jobs while they await their court hearings.

The mass issuance of work permits to border crossers and illegal aliens comes as 16.4 million Americans remain jobless, all of whom want full-time employment. In addition to those unemployed, more than five million Americans are underemployed: they are in part-time jobs but want full-time work.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.