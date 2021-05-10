Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) torched the extended jobless benefits on the Senate floor Monday afternoon, saying they are “holding back our economy.”

The top Senate Republican said he spent his time in his home state talking to residents about the last almost year and a half. He said there is a bright future ahead for everyone.

He said every employer he spoke to said the same thing: “The extra-generous jobless benefits” are the main “force holding back our recovery.”

McConnell, during his speech, touted that “more than 1.8 million Kentuckians have received covid vaccines.”

He continued to say, with medical advances, the Chinese coronavirus vaccine was able to be “created in record time by genius scientists,” while also touting help from former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed.

With all of this being done smoothly, the Senator believes “we should be on track for a fantastic American comeback summer, full steam ahead. From vaccinations to job growth, the new Biden administration inherited favorable trends in every direction.”

The Kentuckian said the Biden administration’s job numbers are elevating “thanks to the five bipartisan rescue packages that Congress passed just last year.” But, he added, the Democrats have “contributed to slowing the return to normalcy” instead of returning at a faster pace.

McConnell criticized Democrats for “not requiring schools to reopen in order to receive even more extra funding.”

During the Minority Leader’s time at home, he said there was talk of real “optimism but also real concerns.” He believes the concern stems from “inflation and runaway costs, concerns about backed-up supply chains.”

With regard to the money Democrats have insistently wanted to give Americans, McConnell called the move a “bonus to stay unemployed.”