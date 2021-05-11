Sean Parnell told Breitbart News exclusively on Tuesday he will launch a bid for Pennsylvania’s 2022 open United States Senate seat.

Parnell, a decorated combat veteran and New York Times bestselling author, will make the announcement for the U.S. Senate in front of hundreds of supporters in McCandless, Pennsylvania, Tuesday afternoon. In announcing his candidacy, Parnell draws on his devotion to his three children, fellow soldiers, and his love of country.

“I am not a career politician,” Parnell told Breitbart News. “I am a tried and tested leader. I believe that the American Dream is alive and well and is worth defending.”

“As Infantry Captain, I fought to defend this country from those that would do use harm. In the U.S. Senate, I’ll fight to ensure all of our little ones have the right to live their version of the American Dream,” he continued.

“I’ve led some of America’s finest warriors in battle, and I’m ready to bring that leadership to Washington,” he added.

As an America First style candidate, Parnell has earned the endorsement of Donald Trump Jr. and Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA).

Parnell has exclusively released his first campaign ad to Breitbart News. In the patriotic video, he details the history of American patriots joining the fight for liberty as he proudly declares, “When Americans are united in purpose, we can accomplish anything.”



Sean Parnell is a third generation Western Pennsylvania native, born in Pittsburgh and raised in nearby Murrysville. Sean was studying elementary education at Clarion University when the towers came down on September 11. He immediately transferred to Duquesne University in Pittsburgh in order to join the military.

Parnell told Breitbart News that he spent 485 days of fierce fighting along the Afghan-Pakistan border in 2006-2007, where he honed his unique leadership skills and welded his platoon into one of the most fierce and effective.

During his service, he was wounded in action on June 10, 2006. His wounds eventually forced him from the Army, and he was medically discharged as a highly decorated Captain before being awarded two Bronze Stars, one for Valor and the Purple Heart.

He then returned home to Western PA to earn a master’s degree in psychology from Duquesne University. Sean has three children—Ethan, Emma, and Evan.