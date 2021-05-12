Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) correctly predicted Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) ouster Wednesday as the Republican Conference chair; he said it proves Republicans are united behind taking back the House majority.

Gooden released a statement after House Republicans voted to remove Cheney as the third-ranking Republican. He said it proves Republicans will work together to regain the House majority.

“Today’s vote shows that Republicans are united behind one goal: taking back the House,” he said.

In the runup to Republicans’ Wednesday vote, Republicans, including House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), became increasingly frustrated with Cheney serving as a distraction from fighting against Democrats’ legislative agenda.

Gooden boldly predicted early May that Republicans would remove her as Conference chair by the end of the month.

In an interview with Breitbart News last week, he said that tensions have reached such a fever pitch that she would be removed by the end of this week.

Gooden said:

I think members are fed up, and in fact, when I made that prediction, I said the end of the month, and I would probably revise that now and say by the end of next week. The temperature is rising on this. People are fed up with the lack of leadership on her part and her unwillingness to put her issues behind her. No one cares at this point that she voted to impeach or that she doesn’t care for President Trump. At this point, people are upset that she’s openly contradicting the other leaders of the House and making things about her when we should be making everything about taking back the majority.

Gooden also said last week would Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) would serve as a good replacement for Cheney because she would help unite the Conference behind taking back the House.

“It’s not brain surgery. It would be nice to have a female conference chair, continue to have that, and someone that is on board with the Republican Conference,” Gooden said. “And Liz Cheney is not. And there are lots of quality potential candidates that I think will emerge, and I think we will all get behind one very quickly.”