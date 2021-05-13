Jill Biden: ‘We Feel Naked’ Without Masks

First Lady Jill Biden said she felt “naked” without her mask after the Centers for Disease Control lifted mask mandates for vaccinated Americans.

“We feel naked,” the first lady said after removing her mask for the first time at a public event in West Virginia with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).

After pausing, Biden continued, “I didn’t mean it that way!”

Senator Manchin tells me that West Virginians should get vaccinated in response to new CDC guidance and FLOTUS Jill Biden tells me she felt free that she did not have to wear a mask. Manchin says he would raise questions on security about vax cards and says he spoke to @RepJoshG. pic.twitter.com/FXIUCTVrxY — Kyle Mazza (@KyleMazzaWUNF) May 13, 2021

“We feel free,” Machin repeated.

Manchin, Biden, and actress Jennifer Garner went without their masks during their trip to Capital High School in Charleston, West Virginia, to promote children over the age of 12 getting the coronavirus vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control announced Thursday afternoon their decision to lift indoor and outdoor mask mandates for vaccinated people.

Adhering to CDC guidelines, First Lady Jill Biden, Sen. Joe Manchin, and actress Jennifer Garner are unmasked, holding an event inside a vaccination center at a high school in West Virginia. pic.twitter.com/k1BXC74QQ5 — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) May 13, 2021

First lady Jill Biden, actress Jennifer Garner, Sen. Joe Manchin, and ARC co-chair Gayle Manchin arrive at Capital High. pic.twitter.com/WDXsPOYDUA — Gazette-Mail (@wvgazettemail) May 13, 2021