House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will force vaccinated House members to wear masks on the House floor despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new guidelines.

“No,” Pelosi replied. “Are they all vaccinated?” she retorted when asked if she would change the rule requiring masks on the floor.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi told me "no" she isn't changing the rule requiring masks on the House floor. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 13, 2021

However, 33 House Republicans signed a letter asking Pelosi to normalize voting procedures and return to maskless House requirements Thursday, the Daily Caller reported.

“Speaker Pelosi, In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance released on May 13, 2021 we urge you to immediately return to normal voting procedures and end mandatory mask requirements in the House of Representatives,” Rep. Bob Gibbs (R-OH) wrote in the letter.

The CDC decided Thursday to lifted mask mandates for fully vaccinated Americans. “Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities large or small without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced. “This is an exciting and powerful moment.”

But Walensky provided a caution to unvaccinated people, asserting they should continue masking and social distancing until they are fully vaccinated.

“You remain at risk of mild or severe illness, of death, or of spreading the disease to others,” she said. “You should still mask, and you should get vaccinated right away.”

President Joe Biden’s Twitter account spun a rule after the news Thursday to either “get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do.”

The rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do. The choice is yours. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 13, 2021

The CDC also released a revised chart upon the new mask suggestions: