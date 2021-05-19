35 House Republicans Vote for Bill to Establish January 6 Commission

Thirty-five House Republicans voted Wednesday to establish a commission to investigate the riots and protests on January 6.

The House passed H.R. 3233, the National Commission to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol Complex Act, with 252 votes in favor and 175 votes against the bill.

While the bill featured strong Democrat support, the legislation also had surprisingly strong support from House Republicans.

Thirty-five House Republicans voted for the legislation, even though House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) came out against the bill. He criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for not negotiating in good faith.

The 35 House Republicans who voted for the bill reportedly include:

Tom Rice (R-SC) Dan Newhouse (R-WA) Cliff Bentz (R-OR) Tom Reed (R-NY) Peter Meijer (R-MI) Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) John Katko (R-NY) Dusty Johnson (R-SD) Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) Jamie Herrera Beutler (R-WA) Chris Jacobs (R-NY) Steve Womack (R-AR) Stephanie Bice (R-OK) Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) Liz Cheney (R-WY) David Valadao (R-CA) Chris Smith (R-NJ) Fred Upton (R-MI) Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) Rodney Davis (R-IL) Don Bacon (R-NE) Van Taylor (R-TX) Tony Gonzalez (R-TX) Mike Simpson (R-ID) Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) John Curtis (R-UT) Michael Guest (R-MS) French Hill (R-AR) David Joyce (R-OH) David McKinley (R-WV) Barry Moore (R-AL) Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN) Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) Carlos Giminez (R-FL)

The ten House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump also voted for the commission to investigate the riots on January 6.

The 35 House Republicans run counter to some House Republicans, such as Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who contended on the House floor before the vote that many committees already have the ability to investigate the incidents on January 6.

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) said in a statement after the vote that Pelosi hopes the commission distracts from the Democrats’ many crises.

He said, “This partisan legislation was designed to distract the American people from the unprecedented crisis at our border, Joe Biden’s wasteful tax-and-spend policies, and the fact Democrats would rather defend radical Islamic terrorists in Palestine than support our allies in Israel.”